Family escapes to safety after flames shoot through roof of home

By Audrey Goodson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A family escaped to safety after flames sparked and shot through the roof of a southwest Oklahoma City home on Monday.

The fire started around 7 a.m. at a house near Southwest 15th Street and Morgan Road. When crews arrived, they said they could see the heavy fire and smoke pouring out of the attic.

Sky 5, which is the only news helicopter in the air on weekday mornings, showed large flames coming through the roof.

Authorities said the family living inside made it out safely before firefighters arrived. They then met in their planned safe place.

“This family had a meeting place outside. They had a plan which helped them reunite and make sure everyone was accounted for,” DJ Harris, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, said.

Firefighters told KOCO 5 that the extreme cold and heavy winds caused concerns that the flames could spread to neighboring homes.

“We had an exposure, a house to the south that was in the direct path of the fire and the smoke,” Harris said. “Crews did a great job being able to get that fire stopped before that fire spread to the house next door.”

The frigid temperatures affected firefighters’ water supply and caused the water they put on the flames to freeze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. While they don’t believe the fire was caused by a space heater, Oklahoma City Fire Department officials remind people to stay safe and warm in the extreme cold.

