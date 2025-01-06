Generosity in Action: The Share Family’s Impact on Texas Southern University

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

January 6, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Texas Southern University (TSU) has received another extraordinary act of generosity from Janet and Jeff Share, a Houston family whose unwavering support continues to transform lives and opportunities within the TSU community. Their latest contribution, a beautifully located condominium just two miles from the iconic Galleria Mall, serves as a shining testament to their dedication to higher education and community enrichment.

This remarkable gift follows the Share family’s earlier philanthropy in March 2024, when they established a groundbreaking $54,000 endowment for KTSU, TSU’s beloved on-campus radio station. Known for their passion for jazz and blues, the Shares also donated their personal, meticulously curated jazz and blues collection, ensuring that future generations of KTSU listeners could enjoy the rich cultural heritage of this timeless music. “The Shares have once again demonstrated their belief in the transformative power of education. Their gift strengthens TSU’s ability to provide the tools and spaces our students need to thrive,” said Charlie W. Coleman III, Associate Vice President of Development at TSU. “We are profoundly grateful for their unwavering support and vision for our students’ futures.”

The donated condominium is set to provide unrestricted financial resources for the university, further enhancing its ability to foster success among its diverse student body. From scholarships to academic programs and innovative initiatives, this gift’s impact will ripple across the campus and beyond. A Legacy of Giving

Houston Style Magazine readers, Janet and Jeff Share’s philanthropic journey with TSU reflects a deeply personal commitment to education, culture, and opportunity. Their establishment of the KTSU endowment marked a pivotal moment for the university’s radio station, enabling it to expand its reach and continue providing exceptional programming for its dedicated audience. By entrusting their cherished jazz and blues collection to KTSU, the Shares have ensured the preservation and celebration of this influential art form for years to come.

About Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University stands as a beacon of opportunity and excellence, fulfilling its mission as a special-purpose institution dedicated to urban programming and research. Since its founding in 1927, TSU has been a trailblazer in addressing critical urban issues and empowering underserved communities. As one of Texas’s most diverse and respected universities, TSU continues to prepare its students to become agents of positive change in a global society.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.