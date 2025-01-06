Skip to Content
High student scores ‘perfect triple’ on SAT, PSAT and ACT

Published 12:45 PM

By Sean Daly

    TAMPA PALMS, Florida (WFTS) — Adwaith “Ad” Praveen is the perfect student.

No, like, seriously perfect.

The 17-year-old junior at Strawberry Crest High School scored the rare academic “perfect triple,” not missing a single question on the SAT, PSAT and ACT.

Did he know that he had aced each one after he took them? Well, sort of.

“There might have been a small voice inside me saying that,” he said. “But I try not to make too many grandiose expectations.”

Ad hasn’t decided on a college yet, but you better believe he’ll be applying to MIT.

He said his secret to a bigger brain is reading a lot of books, non-fiction and fiction.

And when it comes to test-taking, yes, you have to study and be prepared if you want to succeed.

But there are also things everybody can do, no matter what the major task at hand:

“Stay calm, take a deep breath, and get some good sleep beforehand.”

