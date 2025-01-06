Man accused of failing to return U-Haul rental truck for over a month

By Zach Scott

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — A Cape Coral man was arrested Thursday after allegedly failing to return a U-Haul rental truck for over a month.

Patrick Vincent Gajkowski, 46, is facing a felony charge after Lee County deputies arrested him on Jan. 2.

According to the LCSO, deputies responded to U-Haul on North Cleveland Avenue on Thursday for reports of a rental truck that had not been returned.

Deputies said they learned Gajkowski signed a rental agreement with U-Haul on Nov. 5 with plans to return the vehicle on Nov. 25.

Gajkowski reportedly ignored the company’s attempts to contact him, including legal action in the form of a letter of demand.

Deputies said they found Gajkowski and the U-Haul on Bartholomew Drive.

Gajkowski was arrested and is facing a charge of failure to redeliver a hired vehicle.

