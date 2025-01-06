Woman mourns after her car was stolen while her support dog was inside: ‘She’s my everything’

By Mo Haider

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Chelsea Vogler has had to start the new year without her dog, Isabella.

“I know she misses me,” Vogler said.

Isabella is more than just her pet. She’s an emotional support animal that’s been with her every step of the way for nine years.

“She’s my everything. She’s the one who lives with me. She’s what I come home to and take out every night. She’s everything to me,” Vogler said.

But on the night of New Year’s Eve, Isabella was taken away from her. It all happened at this gas station near Montrose and Westheimer.

Vogler made a stop here and left her car running because Isabella was inside.

When she came back out, she saw a man trying to steal it.

She rushed over and grabbed the passenger door handle to try and save her as he sped off.

“I had to let go at some point. I had to let go because he was going too fast,” Vogler said.

A painful moment as she watched a stranger take away something so precious to her.

“I don’t know how this person could have even done this. The audacity this person has,” she said.

Her pain is affecting family members as well.

“It’s awful. It’s horrifying. It’s put a hole in our family. We’re a close-knit little group. My mother, my sister, and I,” Heather O’Conner, Chelsea’s sister, said.

That missing piece is Isabella, and all they want is to reunite with her so this family can be whole again.

“At least give me my dog. Take the car. I don’t care. Just give me my dog,” Vogler said.

The car that was stolen is a two-door red Honda. Isabella has a microchip in her that’s registered to Chelsea, something that would help connect them if she is found.

