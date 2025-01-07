High school student goes into cardiac arrest during basketball game

By Jackson Stoever

Click here for updates on this story

BARRE, Vermont (WPTZ) — A Milton family is thanking the community for the outpour of support Monday after their son collapsed during his basketball game at Spaulding High School on Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Dominic Barcomb, a Milton High School sophomore, hit the gym floor, and his heart stopped.

“I dropped, and the last thing I remember was being surrounded by a bunch of doctors,” Barcomb said.

He was told he went into cardiac arrest and was revived by the staff and people who were there for the game.

“The Barre community steps up. They’re always here to lend a helping hand. I think this instance shows that,” said Derek Cipriano, athletic director at Spaulding High School.

First responders credited those that were there and who were quick to act.

“Early recognition, early CPR and early defibrillation is key to survival. Everyone involved did a fantastic job,” said Barre City’s fire chief, Keith Kushman.

Barcomb’s dad suffers from myotonic dystrophy, something his sister battled as well. She died after fighting through a similar incident in 2022.

“They are actually going to put a defibrillator in him, on his heart. So if it ever happens again, it will automatically shock his heart to avoid this from happening in the future,” said Jenny Smith, Barcomb’s mom.

Barcomb and his family are thanking the team and the community for the unimaginable support they say they have gotten in just a few short days.

“When I was getting wheeled out to the ambulance, I saw three of my teammates. Seeing their faces filled with sadness, it hit me on such a deep level,” Barcomb said. “It’s so hard to explain how hard that hit me.”

One Barre resident was rooting for the home team that night. She is now rooting for Barcomb’s recovery, making custom T-shirts with his jersey number and sending all the proceeds to the family.

“I started selling them just last night, and I think in less than 24 hours, we are at $1,500 raised in just that short time,” said Jennifer Carbonneau.

Barcomb is now recovering in Boston. He said he hopes to be out of the hospital by the end of the week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.