Lucid Gravity: Redefining the SUV for a Sustainable Future

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

January 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the world of electric vehicles, the future isn’t coming—it’s here. Leading the charge is Lucid Motors with the highly anticipated Lucid Gravity, a groundbreaking SUV that promises to revolutionize the market. Combining epic range, electrifying power, and next-generation technology, Lucid Gravity is a bold step toward sustainable luxury, proving that innovation and elegance can go hand in hand.

Powerful by Nature, Beautiful by Design Lucid Gravity isn’t just a vehicle; it’s a statement. Designed for those who refuse to compromise, this SUV brings together the practicality of a full-size vehicle with the sleek dimensions of a mid-size frame. With seating for up to seven adults and a staggering 120 cubic feet of usable cargo space, it redefines versatility. Add in its jaw-dropping 828 horsepower, 0-60 acceleration in under 3.5 seconds, and an EPA-rated range of up to 450 miles, and you’ve got a vehicle that outpaces its competition at every turn. “Lucid Gravity is truly the first SUV that does not force customers to compromise,” says Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid Motors. “It combines the interior space of a full-size SUV, the performance of a sports car, and an impressively small battery pack, showcasing our commitment to preserving the planet’s resources.”

Powered by Panasonic: A Partnership in Innovation At the heart of the Lucid Gravity’s groundbreaking performance is Panasonic Energy’s industry-leading battery technology. Known for their high-energy density and reliability, Panasonic’s lithium-ion EV battery cells are a game-changer. With an energy density exceeding 800Wh/L, these cells power the Gravity’s long range and impressive speed while maintaining safety and longevity. “By combining our high-performance battery cells with Lucid’s revolutionary technology, we’ve created an SUV with unparalleled range and performance,” says Kazuo Tadanobu, CEO of Panasonic Energy. “This partnership underscores our commitment to setting new standards in the EV industry and building a sustainable future.” Panasonic Energy, a global leader in battery innovation, has an impeccable track record, having supplied over 15 billion lithium-ion EV batteries globally without a single recall due to battery issues. Their collaboration with Lucid began in 2022, and their shared vision has resulted in a vehicle that epitomizes what’s possible when two industry leaders join forces.

Setting a New Standard for EVs The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, starting at $94,900, is already turning heads with its production in Lucid’s vertically integrated Arizona factory. Meanwhile, the upcoming Lucid Gravity Touring, priced at $79,900 and set for a late 2025 release, will further solidify Lucid’s place at the forefront of the EV revolution. Both models leverage Panasonic’s advanced 2170 battery cells, which are currently produced in Japan with plans for future production in Kansas.

Driving Toward a Sustainable Tomorrow Lucid’s partnership with Panasonic goes beyond creating a luxury vehicle; it’s about shaping the future of mobility. By prioritizing sustainability, energy efficiency, and technological excellence, Lucid Gravity represents a new era of transportation. “The Lucid Gravity is not just a car; it’s a vision realized,” says Rawlinson. “It’s proof that sustainability and luxury are no longer mutually exclusive.” For Houston Style Magazine readers, the Lucid Gravity offers a glimpse into what’s possible when cutting-edge technology meets bold ambition. With its impeccable design, unmatched performance, and commitment to preserving Earth’s resources, Lucid Gravity is more than a car—it’s the future. Order your today at: LucidMotors.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611