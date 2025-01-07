Simone Biles: Redefining Greatness as Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

January 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Simone Biles has done it again. Crowned as Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year, the legendary gymnast proves that greatness is not just about medals—although her staggering 11 Olympic medals speak volumes—but about resilience, transformation, and rewriting the limits of possibility. For Houston’s own superstar, this year has been nothing short of spectacular, capped by an awe-inspiring comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics that cemented her place among the greatest athletes of all time.

A Journey of Triumph and Tenacity Biles’ story is one for the ages. In Paris, she reminded the world why she’s called the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), winning three gold medals in team, all-around, and floor exercise, and a silver in vault. These victories brought her Olympic medal count to a jaw-dropping 11, tying her for the second-most decorated female gymnast in Olympic history. Yet, her accomplishments go beyond her athletic prowess. In 2021, at the Tokyo Olympics, Biles faced an unprecedented challenge—the twisties, a dangerous condition that caused her to lose spatial awareness mid-air. That moment of vulnerability sparked a global conversation about mental health in sports. Despite the setback, she walked away with a bronze medal on the balance beam and something more valuable: a renewed commitment to herself. After Tokyo, Biles took a two-year hiatus, leaving fans wondering if they’d ever see her dominate the sport again. And then, in 2024, she did what seemed impossible—she came back stronger than ever.

The Paris Comeback: A Moment to Remember At 27, Biles’ return to the world stage in Paris was nothing short of cinematic. All eyes were on her as she prepared for the vault—the very event that had derailed her in Tokyo. With the weight of expectations, past fears, and her own high standards, Biles delivered a flawless Yurchenko double pike, known as the Biles II. The crowd erupted. She not only conquered her inner demons but elevated her legacy to new heights. Her scores in Paris were a testament to her dominance. She sealed Team USA’s spot in the finals and qualified first in the all-around and multiple individual events, despite battling a calf injury. These feats left fans and commentators in awe. What Biles achieved wasn’t just a comeback—it was a masterclass in grit and grace.

More Than an Athlete: A Catalyst for Change Simone Biles is not just altering gymnastics; she’s shaping how athletes and the world perceive mental health and resilience. Her courage to step back, address her struggles, and prioritize her well-being has inspired millions. She’s shown that greatness isn’t about being invincible—it’s about being human. For Houston, Biles is more than an icon; she’s a hometown hero who embodies perseverance and excellence. Her journey from a young gymnast at Bannon’s Gymnastix to the world’s most decorated gymnast is a story that continues to inspire generations.

Honored Yet Humble “Honestly, it is such a huge honor,” Biles shared on Good Morning America after being named SI’s Sportsperson of the Year. “I know some of the greats that have won it in prior years, so to just keep gymnastics on the map is really exciting.” For Biles, the recognition is not just about her achievements but also about her impact on the sport and the countless lives she has touched.

Looking Ahead Houston Style Magazine readers, as she celebrates yet another milestone in her career, Biles continues to pave the way for the next generation of athletes. Her resilience, talent, and heart remind us that it’s not about how many times you fall but how many times you rise. Simone Biles, we salute you—not just for your medals but for your spirit, which shines brighter than any gold. Credit: Adapted from Sports Illustrated’s feature on Simone Biles as the 2024 Sportsperson of the Year. Photo Credit to Sports Illustrated photographers – Shaniqwa Jarvis and Erik W. Rasco.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.