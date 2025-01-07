Video shows rescue of woman, 2 dogs from creek — hours after crews finished water rescue training

By Aziza Shuler

New Jersey (KYW) — Harrowing body camera video captured the moment first responders raced to rescue a woman and her two dogs from the icy waters of Timber Creek in Blackwood, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon.

The footage shows Chews Landing firefighters using a rope to pull the woman, who was submerged in the freezing water about 35 feet from the shoreline, to safety.

“She was basically unconscious as they pulled her in,” Chews Landing Fire Chief Mike Millisky said. “She’s very lucky. We really don’t know how long she was in the water prior to that.”

Authorities say the incident unfolded near a wooded trail outside Timber Creek Dog Park. Millisky believes the woman ventured onto the partially frozen pond to save her pets, only to fall in herself.

“A [passerby] saw her in the water and called 911,” Millisky added. “That’s when we got the call.”

Several Gloucester and Camden County agencies responded to the emergency, including Chews Landing, Blackwood, Blenheim, Bellmawr, Camden County Search and Rescue, Inspira EMS and Virtua ALS. The rescue operation, which took roughly seven minutes, came just hours after Chews Landing firefighters had completed their annual ice water rescue training.

“It was very fresh in their minds for this rescue, which really helped out with time. We were really against the clock,” Millisky said.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is now recovering, according to her sister. Both dogs were also rescued and are reportedly in good health.

Gloucester Township Police are urging residents to stay off frozen waterways and keep pets leashed near ponds and lakes to avoid similar tragedies.

