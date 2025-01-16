Police: Man confesses to 10-year-old double-homicide cold case

By Blair Young

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A 45-year-old man confessed to a cold case in northeast Baltimore after telling police he committed a 10-year-old double homicide in 2014.

Scott Barnett, of Dundalk, walked into the Southeastern District on Jan. 12 and told police he wanted to confess to two killings, according to Baltimore police. Officers contacted homicide detectives after Barnett told an officer that he stabbed and killed two people 10 years ago.

A police report states that Barnett knew both victims, and he told police that after killing them, he dismembered the bodies and placed them in various trash cans across the city. Barnett told police that he, along with the mother of his child, Ashlie Barrett, were sharing a home with the victims around November 2014.

The victims were identified as Charles Webster and Terril Lehman, who were both considered missing since 2014. The police report states that Barnett stabbed the victims after finding them under the influence of pills. Barnett stated that Webster would extort money and drugs from him for living at the home they shared, police said.

According to the report, Barnett said Barrett were involved in the stabbings and both took part in dismembering the bodies and discarding the body parts across various locations. He told police that Barrett died a couple of years ago, and police confirmed she died in June 2022.

Police said that due to the time gap between the incident and Barnett’s confession, no physical evidence has been located.

