Fire department substation burns down

By Dean Hensley

Click here for updates on this story

MILLS RIVER, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Mills River Fire Department substation has burned down, according to Henderson County Fire Marshal Kevin Waldrup.

Mills River Fire Department’s Station No. 2, located at 100 Fanning Fields Road, caught fire in the early morning hours of Jan. 17.

“It was at approximately 1:30 a.m. Everything in this station is destroyed,” Waldrup said.

Waldrup said there were no injuries, since it was an unmanned station. He said the fire department had a brush truck in the station that it was about to deploy to aid in the wildfires in California.

“But that truck was destroyed,” he said.

Waldrup said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Deputy Chief Gary Livingston said crews got the call for the fire at 1:29 a.m. at the Mills River fire department substation on Fanning Fields Road.

“Three vehicles were destroyed. The building is a total loss. It was built in 1997,” Livingston said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.