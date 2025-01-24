Pennsylvania Game Commission investigating tips about snowmobilers who harassed fox

By Sarah Metts

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it’s received dozens of tips about two snowmobilers caught on camera chasing and running over a fox in Lebanon County.

“Right now, we’re just running down all of those leads, collecting those people’s information, doing interviews to try and figure out who exactly it was and weed out the individuals who weren’t involved,” Game Warden Zach Salsgiver said.

Witnesses captured two riders harassing the fox in a field at Route 501 and Locust Street in Heidelberg Township on Monday afternoon.

The abuse went on for more than 30 minutes, the Game Commission said.

It was added stress for the animal during an already stressful time of year.

“It’s been one of the coldest weeks of the year so far. They’re already dealing with tremendous stress just from a survival basis, and any harassment or additional stress placed on them just isn’t necessary, and it’s unlawful,” Salsgiver said.

He said the riders could face criminal charges, fines and even jail time.

Game wardens weren’t able to locate the fox, so its condition is unclear.

