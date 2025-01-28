Police chief hires controversial former police officer

By Bethal Miles

PEARL, Mississippi (WAPT) — A rookie who resigned from the Richland Police Department after being accused of making “derogatory slurs” has been hired by the Pearl Police Department.

Pearl police Chief Nick McLendon said in a statement that Jeremy Rast was hired based on the chief’s recommendation.

While serving as a rookie police officer for the Richland Police Department, Rast was fired last June for making racial remarks while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

A special meeting was held Friday before Rast was hired. Some people like John Adams and Jane Wheaton had questions about the hire.

Adams said, “That frightens me, not only as an African American man but as a citizen in general, that you could behave that way when given a little bit of power, and when the power move goes unchecked the first time, what happens the next time, it increases?”

Wheaton said, “Was he sorry that he said what he said, or was he sorry that he got caught? I don’t care who you are; just treat people the way you want to be treated, and that’s the end of that.”

In a press release, McLendon said in part, “After countless meetings, thoughtful consideration, and prayers, I felt compelled to give Jeremy Rast another opportunity in law enforcement. This decision and recommendation were made with careful deliberation and were not made on a whim. I want the citizens of Pearl, Mississippi, to know that I have an open-door policy. If any citizen wishes to voice their concerns regarding any issues within the Pearl Police Department, please schedule a meeting.”

