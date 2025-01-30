Family loses home to fire after recently paying off mortgage

By Romelo Styles

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — A family on the Treasure Coast is navigating the difficult aftermath after their home was destroyed by fire this week.

They sat down with WPTV reporter Mello Styles to share the heart-wrenching experience.

Joseph Del Palma of St. Lucie County suffered burns on his feet while attempting to save his home early Tuesday morning.

“I tried to fight it,” he recalled. “It was a losing battle.”

Realizing the fire was too overwhelming, Del Palma quickly shifted his focus to ensure his family’s safety.

“I threw the hose down, doubled back inside,” Del Palma said. “I grabbed my dog, my cat. … I didn’t grab any clothes, nothing.”

The St. Lucie County Fire District received the fire alert just before 5 a.m., and they battled the blaze for more than an hour. The fire, which originated in the garage, rapidly spread throughout Del Palma’s home.

“We had this feeling like, ‘Oh, the fire department will come. They’ll put it out. We’re not going to lose everything,'” Del Palma reflected.

However, on Wednesday while he spoke to WPTV he stood among the remnants of what was once his home. He’s now left to piece his life back together.

Del Palma believes the fire was accidentally caused by a candle.

“If you’re burning candles, be very careful,” he advised others. “Put them out if you’re not watching them.”

In November, Del Palma paid off the mortgage on his home but had not secured insurance for the property.

“I paid it off because the insurance renewal was going to be $12,000, so I didn’t have the $12,000 for the next year,” he explained.

Despite the tragedy, Del Palma is profoundly grateful for the overwhelming support from the community.

“It makes me know I’ve done something right in my life for all of these people wanting to help me right now,” he expressed.

Looking ahead, Del Palma is determined to rebuild, but for now, he is relieved that he and his family made it out safely.

