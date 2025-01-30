‘I don’t think we need to reduce the money’: Veterans sound off on DEI executive order

By Bryce Oselen

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — President Trump has canceled federal DEI funding, but many forget veterans are also included in the group as well. Veterans question what the future holds. Retired veteran Charlie Boyd remains proud to have served his country.

President Trump’s executive order to end federal diversity, equity and inclusion programs and policies will not only cut funding for minorities, but veterans as well. Boyd says the pain of the military force can last a lifetime.

“Well, becoming a veteran was amazing. Loved my service, did 26 years in the military, loved every day of it. I don’t think we need to reduce the money. I’m open to new techniques and practices to help vets because serving in the military, especially those who serve a long time and retire, you have an accumulation of effects that harm you. I retired in 2011 and I tell people all the time, I’m still transitioning,” said Boyd.

The Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement, saying:

“The department has completed its initial implementation of President Trump’s executive order … in the coming weeks and months, V.A. will be working to reallocate these resources to better support veterans, families, and caregivers.”

Boyd says he hopes to see veterans well taken care of despite the ending of DEI.

“People make the assumption that they’re going to be replaced with prejudicial practices and whatnot, I don’t think we’re there yet, right? It’s too early to tell. We’ll have to see what those practices are, are we having equality in the military? Just not calling it that, right those are emotionally charged words sometimes, so you have to see how those things are going to play out,” said Boyd.

