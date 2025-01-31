North Texas figure skating community mourns as victims identified in D.C. plane crash



By Erin Jones

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — U.S. Figure Skating is confirming several skaters are among the victims of the Washington, D.C., plane crash, a news that’s impacted members of the skating community across the country.

One local figure skater said she knows firsthand just how much these individuals meant to the sport.

“I competed for about 17 years and it was my whole world,” Hilary Asher said. “It’s still my world.”

She started out as a little girl with a dream and went on to compete in multiple U.S Figure Skating National Championships. Currently, she is working as a coach and Dallas Stars Ice Girl.

“The figure skating community is very tight-knit to the point where you’re a family and so everyone is very familiar with each other,” she said.

On Thursday morning, she learned there were no survivors in the D.C. plane crash.

“I was in complete shock and absolutely heartbroken,” Asher said. “I know that the skating community is… this is an unspeakable tragedy and they’re just as heartbroken as I am.”

The Skating Club of Boston identified six of its members as victims. They include two skaters, two mothers and two Russian coaches who are former Olympians.

Former Olympics star Nancy Kerrigan shared these words: “We just wanted to be here and be part of our community,” Kerrigan said. “I’ve never seen anyone love skating as much as these two, and that’s why I think it hurts so much.”

Asher said several of the victims were in Wichita, Kansas to attend the prestigious National Development Camp.

“They were the top of the top,” Asher said. “They were elite, dedicated and passionate … Since I was in their skates at one point, you have to warm up your body. You’ve got to eat properly. You have to work out. You are doing off-ice training, on-ice training and all sorts of conditioning.”

Olympian Ashley Cain, a Carrollton native, returned safely after attending the camp.

On Instagram, she wrote, “I am in complete shock. This is unbelievable. My heart is broken for all those involved.”

“I know that those skaters are always going to be in my skating world, their hard work lives on and they spent so much time on the sport,” Asher said. “They loved it. It’s what pushes them to practice six days a week, hours a day and even more. It’s just their love of skating and we’re going to preserve that.”

Asher said each and every athlete had so much talent and potential. Her heart aches for everyone involved.

