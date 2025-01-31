Plane crash in Philadelphia leaves multiple houses on fire, causes explosion



KYW

By Jessica MacAulay, Ben Payne

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Emergency crews are responding to an explosion in Northeast Philadelphia after a small medical jet crashed in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue, Philadephia police confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

The plane was going from Philadelphia to Springfield, Missouri, leaving the Northeast Philadelphia Airport when tragedy struck.

Two people were aboard the plane, according to police. It’s unclear at this time if they were ejected or able to escape. There are several injuries reported on the ground, police added.

Multiple rowhomes on fire

Multiple homes are on fire in the area of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard following the crash, fire officials said.

Police sources told CBS News Philadelphia’s Chief Investigative Reporter Joe Holden that parts of the plane hit cars in the area. Some businesses near the Roosevelt Mall are on fire, sources said.

The area, where the crash happened, especially near Cottman and Roosevelt Boulevard is a densely residential neighborhood and packed with rows of rowhomes.

Neighbors in the Northeast Philadelphia area have called CBS Philadelphia reporting their homes shook when the plane went down.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the crash or where the plane was coming from and heading toward. The status of those who were injured was also not immediately available.

