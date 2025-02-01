Giant cookies served at bakery that went viral on social media are meant to be shared

By Tiffany Chan

CHESTNUT HILL, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Massachusetts cookie shop is baking up some delicious and giant treats that are meant to be shared.

Half-pound cookies

Owner and founder Danielle Velez said she was inspired to start The Half Cookie when she was a new mom.

“When I had my daughter in 2017, I started making them really big because she would fall asleep on me and I would be starving,” said Velez. “We always kept the size and now we say it’s meant for sharing. So it’s like, half for you, half for somebody else.”

The Half Cookie now features half-pound cookies that are served warm in flavors like salted Twix, sea salt Nutella, peanut butter chip and Funfetti, along with classic flavors like chocolate chip. All of the ingredients for the cookies are sourced from local vendors.

Iced latte goes viral

Velez said she sees most of her traffic in the morning.

“It’s always, like, a mid-morning thing,” said Velez. “We tend to get busy in the morning. People come in for that coffee and cookie.”

It was the shop’s cookie butter latte that went viral on social media and attracted loads of new customers. The drink is espresso mixed with gingerbread syrup and topped with cookie butter cold foam and biscoff cookie crumbs.

“We want you to eat cookies, drink cookies,” said Velez.

The Half Cookie is located on Boylston Street in Chestnut Hill and will soon be opening a new location in Winthrop.

