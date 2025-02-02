Underground Railroad history discovered at Emmarts United Methodist Church

By Janay Reece

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County community is kicking off Black History Month by hosting a commemorative walk and paying a “tribute to the past”.

On Saturday morning, close to two hundred leaders and community members walked down Dogwood and Rolling Roads to Emmarts United Methodist Church in Windsor Mill.

They walked to honor and recognize the church as a space where enslaved people found refuge on their journey to freedom.

After finding artifacts inside the church, members discovered it was a safehouse stop on the Underground Railroad.

During the walk, the community got a chance to step inside the church and learn about its historic past.

In addition to the walk, stories of the church’s history, dances, and songs were shared, commemorating its significance to Baltimore County.

Organizers also explained that the walk is part of a bigger effort to preserve Emmarts and the stories of the enslaved people it helped.

Congressman Kweisi Mfume served as the keynote speaker of the walk. Several county and state leaders also participated in the program presenting the church with multiple citations to recognize its historical significance in Baltimore County.

“This is what the Emmarts did, Caleb and Susanna Emmarts. They were agents of the Underground Railroad,” said Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Ahead of the walk, WJZ’s Janay Reece was invited inside for a first look at the artifacts church members have preserved throughout the years.

Historians, the church’s pastor, and many others told WJZ they are working to save the church’s history and its future.

