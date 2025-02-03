8-year-old boy recovering after being shot in his sleep at apartment complex

By Erin Jones

DALLAS (KTVT) — Tonight, an 8-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a bullet in his sleep.

This happened at the Creekside Villas apartment complex off Jim Miller Road, and now Dallas police are investigating.

Eight-year-old Joseph is walking with a limp while he regains his strength.

“I got shot in my leg,” he said.

Those are words you should never hear from a third-grader.

On Jan. 22, around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired outside his family’s apartment.

“Out of nowhere, like a machine gun, like it was never going to stop, and I told my mom, ‘Go grab my kids,'” said Consuela Isaac, Joseph’s mom.

They showed where a bullet entered through the wall, curtain, and into Joseph’s room where he was sleeping.

“It was horrible because my leg was in pain, and I couldn’t stop crying and calling my mama and my family,” Joseph said. “I didn’t think that I was going to come back.”

His family quickly called 911, and an ambulance arrived. At the hospital, Joseph went into surgery. Doctors removed the bullet from his leg.

“You should be safe in your home,” Joseph’s god-grandmother, Alisha Smith, said. “I never thought I would get a bullet through my wall that would hit an innocent child.”

“As his mother, as his granny, we want justice,” Isaac said. “We want to know who did it and why.”

