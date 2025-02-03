Driver captures disturbing moment of drivers ignoring ambulance on the road

By Madison Adams

Click here for updates on this story

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Several drivers sped past an ambulance that was heading to help someone in need in Cape Coral on Thursday.

The incident was captured on Daniel Martin’s GoPro. Martins was driving south on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral when he saw something deeply concerning at the intersection with 21st Street. An ambulance was struggling to maneuver through traffic, but, as Martins noted, no one was yielding to allow it to pass.

“It’s just a little emotional because I see it all the time,” Martin said. “These guys are working so hard to save lives, and nobody else cares. They’re in their own little world, not paying attention — just too busy on their phones, whatever. And that’s how big accidents happen.”

In the footage, nine to 10 cars can be seen speeding past the ambulance without slowing down or moving over. According to Martin, the drivers continued on as if the emergency vehicle wasn’t there at all.

“Imagine if it was you on the other end of that 911 call waiting for the ambulance to show up,” Martin said. “How would you want somebody else to act on the road? Let them come through.”

What these drivers failed to do is something required by law: moving over or slowing down by at least 20 miles per hour when approaching emergency vehicles, law enforcement, utility service vehicles, or any vehicle stopped on the side of the road. This law, known as the Move Over Law, is designed to protect emergency responders and prevent accidents.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno emphasized the importance of adhering to this law for safety.

“We need everybody to focus 100% on their 5,000-pound car, abide by the speed limit, set a proper following distance, and move over,” Bueno said.

The law is serious. In 2022, the Florida Highway Patrol reported 170 crashes caused by drivers failing to move over. If caught, violators face fines and points on their licenses. In fact, more than 14,000 drivers were ticketed in 2022 for not obeying the Move Over Law.

However, the drivers seen in Martin’s video will not face penalties unless they are caught in person by law enforcement.

As Martin reminded everyone, being aware and respectful of emergency vehicles is not just a legal responsibility — it’s a matter of public safety.

“Put your phones down and pay attention. These people are out there trying to save lives,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.