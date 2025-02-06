‘Where fashion meets art’: Artist designing wearable masterpieces

By Carla Wade

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Gallery owner Tanya Pugh is breaking down barriers for artists struggling to get their work seen. Pugh has transformed a downtown Birmingham space into a showcase for everything from fashion to sculptures.

It’s called wearable art, and you can find it at 16th Cross Pearson Wearable Art Gallery. If you don’t know what wearable art is, Pugh is more than happy to explain it to you.

“I am a Met Gala girl. Anna Wintour is a prime example of what wearable art is,” said Pugh. “It’s where fashion meets art creativity. It’s the idea to put the two together and come up with the concept. When the body is a canvas, and the things that you put on it are art. The creative and artistic ability to put that on and walk in it, that’s wearable art.”

Now that Pugh has defined wearable art, she’s redefining what it means for local artists to establish and build their careers.

“I feel like when you’re walking in your truth, there’s no stereotype that can be placed on you. No narratives. You create your own narrative no matter what they say,” Pugh said. “And that’s what these artists, that’s what these designers, that’s what these creatives are coming along can do. You can create your own story. And it can be told here.”

The gallery helps tell the story of the featured artists and gives them exposure they may not be able to get elsewhere. The art inside the gallery also tells the story of Pugh’s deep Birmingham roots and explains why she chose the name 16th Cross Pearson.

“Sixteenth Street is the street that I was actually raised on,” she said. “Pearson Avenue is located in the West End area, and that is the road we had to cross over to go and meet my paternal grandmother, who taught me about individuality.”

Expressing her individuality hasn’t prevented Pugh from taking a collective approach to living her dreams while furthering the dreams of others.

“So, if there’s someone who needs a platform. If they’re someone who is ready to be empowered, if there’s someone who’s ready to be pushed towards their God-given talent, here you are,” said Pugh.

16th Cross Pearson is located at 2215 First Ave. N., Suite 200.

