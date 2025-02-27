Animal control officer hospitalized following dog attack

By John Atwater, Alex Svenson

QUINCY, Massachusetts (WCVB) — An animal control officer in Quincy was taken to the hospital after a dog bit her several times.

It happened on Wednesday, as the officer was responding to a call about a dog on the loose on Water Street earlier in the day.

Investigators said the officer had multiple bite injuries and possibly a broken hand.

Surveillance video shows the dog running in the street right after the attack, before showing a neighbor get knocked over during the pursuit.

Neighbors said that is the Cane Corso that bit an animal control officer.

“The dog attacked the animal control officer and bit her on the hand severely,” a neighbor said. “There was police cruisers here, the firetruck and everybody. It was pretty chaotic.”

The animal control officer was responding to a report of a loose or unattended dog when neighbors said the officer got out of her van and then the dog attacked.

Neighbors have seen the dog before, which they said was a breed of mastiff.

They said it is so strong that the owner has a hard time controlling it.

“[The owner] has had to chain him to a tree with a chain multiple times, so he can have a two minute conversation,” a neighbor said. “This dog is super agitated. It tried going after me a couple times. I’m hoping everyone is okay, but it is something we kind of all saw coming.”

Police said the officer is in the hospital being treated for serious injuries but is expected to recover.

They also said criminal charges are expected in the case.

