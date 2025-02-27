Father gets Social Security number for child legally named ‘Unakite Thirteen Hotel’

By Quanecia Fraser

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA (KETV) — The father of a two-year-old who didn’t have a birth certificate says he now has a Social Security number for her.

Jason Kilburn has been trying for months to get access to the child’s Social Security number and birth certificate so he could legally change her name from “Unakite Thirteen Hotel.”

Kilburn says his daughter had a Social Security number, but it was under her mother’s last name. He hopes to get her Social Security card in about two weeks.

“I’m just grateful of all the outpouring of all the support, especially from the government agencies,” Kilburn told KETV via phone Wednesday. “Surprising how quickly the law got rolling once the story got out there.”

Kilburn’s attorney, Jason Livingston, says the next step is to get a birth certificate for Caroline. He says they plan to file a motion with the court to compel the state of Iowa to provide that birth certificate.

Livingston adds they’ve been working with the state of Iowa, who’s given them a clear path for what they need in order to get the birth certificate.

KETV Investigates spoke to Kilburn and his attorney last week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.