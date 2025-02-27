WATCH: Wild video shows driver go airborne over train tracks in front of cop

By Emily Sanderson

GLENDALE, Ohio (WLWT) — A wild incident was caught on camera in Glendale this past week.

Virtual Railfan, whose cameras show live feeds of railroads across the country, captured the wild video.

It shows a driver traveling down Sharon Road around 4:51 a.m. As the car approached the railroad crossing, the driver doesn’t slow down, causing the car to go airborne over the tracks.

What the driver likely didn’t know was that a police officer was stationed right next to the tracks.

The officer could be seen on the video taking quick action, turning his lights on and going after the driver.

WLWT has reached out to Glendale police for more information on what happened after the incident. We will update this story as we learn more.

