Woman vandalizes wrong car in revenge attempt against ex-boyfriend, deputies say

By Allison Petro

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — An 18-year-old woman is facing charges after she accidentally vandalized the wrong car during a revenge plan against her ex-boyfriend, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a vandalism call Tuesday night after a young woman was caught spray-painting a vehicle.

Once deputies arrived, they spotted two women, ages 16 and 18. One of them had spray paint on her sweatpants.

When they were questioned, the 18-year-old admitted to deputies she was upset with her ex-boyfriend and chose to vandalize what she believed was his car by throwing eggs and spraying paint on it.

However, the vehicle belonged to a neighbor, not her ex-boyfriend.

The woman is facing the following charges:

Mischief. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Possession of alcohol under 21. Driving under the influence.

Deputies said they witnessed her driving her vehicle with two open containers of Four Loko in plain view.

Additionally, deputies said they recovered an empty Crown Royal bottle, marijuana, a scale and a can of yellow spray paint.

