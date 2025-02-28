Florida considers lifting bear hunting ban after nearly a decade

By Michelle Meredith

Florida (WESH) — Florida officials are considering lifting a nearly decade-long ban on bear hunting, which has ignited a heated debate among residents and leaders.

For decades, the bear population was so low that they were granted legal protection.

But now, complaints have grown that there are too many.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is considering the move due to complaints about bears entering neighborhoods and posing threats to drivers.

It’s controversial, with some leaders and people saying it’s time to thin the numbers and others saying there has to be another way.

“I think that black bears are not a nuisance animal, essentially they are a native animal that has run out of room because of irresponsible development patterns,” Orange County Commissioner Kelly Semrad said.

Semrad, a long-time wildlife advocate, opposes the idea of bear hunting.

“Quite frankly, I find the thought process of a bear hunt pretty disgusting. They essentially have nowhere to go … nowhere to go … no food to eat. No bear wants to be digging into our garbage cans for their food source,” she said.

Semrad vows to fight against bear hunting in Orange County if the state allows it.

“People who live here … none of us want to see our black bear be hunted. Nobody. That’s not what constitutes talk about. It’s the opposite … how can we protect our bear,” she said.

Advocates argue that killing bears should be a last resort, emphasizing the need for better food and garbage security and slowing down development in rural areas.

Residents will have the opportunity to voice their opinions at a virtual public meeting next month.

The last bear hunt in Florida took place in 2015.

