Multiple dogs released after break-in at San Bernardino shelter

By KABC Staff

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) — Somebody used bolt cutters to break into the San Bernardino Animal Shelter and released several dogs.

Video released by the city’s animal services department shows the dogs running outside the building around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The San Bernardino Police Department raced into action and took a woman into custody. Most of the dogs were located, including four that were found in a dumpster.

However, one dog is still missing – a cream-colored female Chihuahua named Louise.

Additional details about the incident were not available.

