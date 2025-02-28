SPD: Theft suspect attempts to disarm officer, citizens step in to help

By KTBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A theft report Thursday morning took a dangerous turn when the suspect attempted to disarm a Shreveport police officer, Cpl. Chris Bordelon said in a news release.

Fortunately, he said, two citizens stepped in to assist and the suspect, later identified as Amos Washington, was arrested.

Officers responded to the theft call just after 10 a.m. at the Home Depot on Pines Road. While en route, officers were told the man had left the store and walking down the road.

A man fitting the suspect’s description was found in a fast food restaurant parking lot. As officers tried to stop him, the man ran.

Officers deployed a taser, but the initial attempt failed. They struggled with the man, who resisted and at one point attempted to grab a female officer’s firearm from her holster.

Police said with the “quick response and determination of the officers,” along with the help of the two citizens, Washington was taken into custody.

He is charged with of resisting an officer with force or violence, attempting to disarm a police officer and theft.

“The Shreveport Police Department commends the officers for their professionalism and bravery in handling this dangerous situation. Additionally, we extend our sincere gratitude to the citizens who selflessly intervened, helping ensure the safety of everyone involved,” police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.