Teachers suspended after students allegedly applied tattoos using same needle at school

GREENVILLE, Texas (KTVT) — Teachers assigned to classrooms where students allegedly applied tattoos using temporary ink and the same needle at a Greenville school have been suspended pending the results of an investigation, officials announced Thursday.

Due to health and safety concerns, Greenville ISD promptly began investigating allegations at Travis Intermediate School, the district mentioned in a social media update.

“The district administration strongly condemns the alleged activities and will not tolerate such conduct,” Greenville ISD said in the post.

The roles of the suspended teachers will be examined to determine if further disciplinary measures are necessary. The administration also plans to collaborate with law enforcement to identify students involved in the incident, according to the district.

“The district shall abide by state law, district policy, and the district’s Student Code of Conduct and discipline protocols during this process,” Greenville ISD’s social media post said.

Additionally, the district said a thorough review of Travis Intermediate School will be conducted to ensure the incident was isolated and to prevent it from happening again.

“Student safety is our highest priority,” the district said.

