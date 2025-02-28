Skip to Content
‘This is what you get’: NC woman arrested after ‘double locking’ her boyfriend inside storage unit

After rescuing the victim from the locked storage unit
By Zach Rainey

    CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WYFF) — A woman was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, after locking her boyfriend inside a storage unit for four days.

On Feb. 24, at 2:14 p.m., the Monroe Police Department responded to Cooper Storage at 1950 Old Charlotte Hwy after a man called 911 saying his girlfriend double locked him inside a storage unit on Feb. 20.

After rescuing the victim from the locked storage unit, the victim reported that he and his girlfriend, 52-year-old Robin Renae Deaton were in an argument and she slammed the door shut after saying, “This is what you get.”

The victim reported he could not find his phone initially because the storage unit was described as a “hoarder’s paradise.”

Deaton was arrested early Thursday morning in Charlotte and charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

The case has been referred to the Union County District Attorney’s Office.

