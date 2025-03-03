Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza: A Star-Studded Houston Rodeo Celebration!

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

March 3, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — H-Town’s own rap legend, Bun B, is back at it again—this time, bringing a Birthday Bonanza like no other to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Set to take over NRG Stadium on March 7, this event is not just a concert; it’s a cultural moment, a celebration of Black Heritage Day, and a Houston love letter in the form of music and entertainment.

A Stellar Lineup with a Special Surprise As the fourth consecutive year of Bun B’s RodeoHouston residency, he’s raising the bar yet again. He’s stacking the deck with a mix of R&B legends, hip-hop heavyweights, and even a little gospel greatness. So far, the confirmed lineup includes: 🎤 Keith Sweat – The king of smooth R&B and late-night jams. 🎤 Coco Jones – The Disney alum turned Grammy-winning R&B powerhouse. 🎤 Jagged Edge – The group that defined ‘90s and early 2000s love songs. 🎤 Don Toliver – The Houston-bred hitmaker bringing that new-school energy. 🎤 Yolanda Adams – Houston’s own gospel queen, bringing a divine touch to the rodeo stage. And Bun B isn’t done yet! He’s already teased that a major hip-hop artist will be revealed on Tuesday, setting the tone for the rest of the night. If history is any indication, we might be in for a Houston hip-hop reunion, a surprise A-list feature, or even an unexpected genre mashup. From H-Town Takeover to All-American Takeover: Bun B’s Rodeo Legacy Bun B has turned the Houston Rodeo into his personal musical playground, breaking barriers and setting records along the way. ✔️ 2022 – H-Town Takeover: A hometown celebration with Houston legends like Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Lil Flip, and Z-Ro. ✔️ 2023 – Southern Takeover: Expanding the love to Louisiana with Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and more. ✔️ 2024 – All-American Takeover: A star-packed event featuring Drake, Nelly, Rick Ross, Eve, Ying Yang Twins, That Mexican OT, and DMC of Run-DMC. His 2024 performance was the most-attended male rap show in RodeoHouston history, drawing in 75,005 fans—a number that might get shattered this year!

Not Just a Concert—A Cultural Moment This Birthday Bonanza is more than a party—it’s a symbol of progress, representation, and legacy. As the first Black Houstonian to headline the rodeo, Bun B recognizes the weight of this moment. “There’s a lot of responsibility on my shoulders, but at the same time, I know how it felt to get that call,” Bun B shared. “For many years as an entertainer, I had high aspirations, but the rodeo was never on that list. I just didn’t think that was a place that would be accepting of me—and 30 years later, boy, was I wrong.” For many artists, this stage represents something bigger than music—it’s proof that hip-hop, R&B, and gospel belong at the rodeo just as much as country music does.

Want to Be There? Here’s What You Need to Know 🎟️ Tickets start at $25, but prices go up depending on your Rodeo experience: • Chairman’s Club Party Deck – $180 • Upper Level – $25-$38 Loge Level – $46 • Club Level – $67-$72 • Field Level – $62 • Action Seats – $170 • Chute Seats – $412 Some resale tickets are already climbing above $700, so if you haven’t secured your spot, now’s the time!

Why This Show Matters Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza isn’t just another rodeo concert—it’s a celebration of Houston culture, music, and resilience. Whether you’re an OG UGK fan, an R&B lover, or someone who just wants to witness history, this is a show you don’t want to miss. One thing’s for sure: Houston will be in the building, and the Rodeo will never be the same.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611