DCS opens licensing inquiry into group home where murdered teen was living

By Ashley Holden

Click here for updates on this story

MESA, Arizona (KNXV) — Arizona Department of Child Safety officials say they have opened a licensing inquiry into the Mesa group home where Emily Pike was living when she was reported missing.

Weeks later, the 14-year-old was found dismembered off U.S. 60 northeast of Globe.

On Tuesday, Gila County Sheriff’s Office officials announced they are still searching for the person that killed the teen. All of this follows multiple walks, vigils, and even artwork created to honor Pike.

“She needs her face to be out there,” said Valley artist AJ Larson. “She needs people to know her name.”

Larson’s mediums usually include tattoo ink, but the artist has also become known for his murals. Last weekend, he painted a water tower on the San Carlos Apache tribal land to honor Pike.

“The nature of the case is what really compelled me,” explained Larson.

Larson, two fellow artists, and the community came together to create the mural.

“I think it overwhelmed me with emotion, anger, sadness,” said Larson. “And just me being an artist, I have only one outlet to express that, and that’s through art.”

Without a plan, Larson dove into the mural while learning about Emily and her tribe. He and his partners worked 16-18 hours to finish the mural.

Hundreds of people stopped by to place their red painted handprints on the tower. Pike’s family also visited the mural.

“Out of the other projects I’ve done, this is the most powerful one,” said Larson. “It showed me, though, that this mural wasn’t just a painting. It was a part like medicine, and people there needed that.”

Vigils, walks, and a day of action at the Arizona Capitol have been held in Pike’s honor.

The teen was living in a group home in Mesa when she was reported as missing. It wasn’t until weeks later that her body was found.

“We want justice, and we’re not going to be quiet until we get it,” said Emily’s aunt, Alyssa Dosela.

GCSO says they don’t have any solid persons of interest or suspects, but they do have surveillance video that could help with the case. GCSO said they are generating leads and also getting tips, but they couldn’t provide any other details.

ABC15 also learned that Pike was not placed in the group home by DCS, but by the state, which has opened a licensing inquiry into the home.

A spokesperson for DCS sent ABC15 a statement in an email that read in part:

“At this time, the Department does not believe any action taken, or not taken, by the group home caused the terrible outcome in this case. We have opened a licensing inquiry to determine whether appropriate steps were taken by the group home during this incident.”

ABC15 is requesting records and staying in close contact with those investigating Pike’s case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.