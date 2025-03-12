Driver sought after PT Cruiser seen driving recklessly on busy road

By Kelly Doty

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Hendersonville police are looking for a suspect driver after a car was caught on camera driving recklessly on a busy road.

A spokesperson for the city of Hendersonville said on March 11 that police have identified the driver as Shane Franklin Mayfield, 36, and issued warrants for his arrest.

A video shared on social media shows a PT Cruiser driving erratically along Howard Gap Road and Old Holbert Road, speeding back and forth and repeatedly attempting to spin out. At one point, the PT Cruiser backs into another vehicle in the roadway. At another point, the car drives off the road and speeds through the Ingles parking lot.

Henderson County deputies said Monday, March 10, that the vehicle was later found at Ballantyne Commons and towed.

Mayfield is charged with the following:

Misdemeanor injury to personal property Misdemeanor aggressive driving Misdemeanor driving while license revoked — not impaired offense Misdemeanor driving without liability insurance Misdemeanor driving of a motor vehicle with no registration Infraction of driving wrong way on one-way DOT road Infraction of failure to maintain lane control

In Tuesday’s press release, Mayfield was encouraged to turn himself in. Anyone with information on Mayfield’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025. Tips may be submitted through the Hendersonville Police Department app, available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store by searching “Hendersonville PD.”

