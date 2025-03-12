Kia stolen in broad daylight, leaving family without transportation

By WDJT News Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A brazen broad daylight car theft has one Milwaukee family wanting answers.

Video shows it happening Monday, March 10, near 30th and Orchard.

Two people get out of a car and get inside the other, driving off seconds later. The people who own that car – a family with medical issues like diabetes – rely on it to get to and from the doctor.

“One of them is a diabetic. She needs to go to the doctor mostly every day, mostly because she’s been sick all her life,” said Holly Koch, owner of the stolen car. “Now we have no rides to any doctors, so I have to stay home.”

The car that was stolen is a 2013 Kia, one of the models that has seen thefts spike because of a security flaw.

A software update has been rolled out, which has cut theft claims in half, but unfortunately, the owners didn’t get it. They also say because their car is vulnerable, they weren’t able to afford insurance.

Overall, car thefts in Milwaukee are on the decline, down more than 20% since 2023. But they do still happen.

If you have a Kia or Hyundai model that needs that security update, you can take it to your dealership and get it fixed for free.

