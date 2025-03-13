‘God was in the gym that day’: Oneonta Middle School coaches save student’s life

By Zoe Blair

ONEONTA, Alabama (WVTM) — Oneonta eighth grader Charlotte Richey is at home recovering after collapsing during P.E. and spending a week in the hospital.

“She basically collapsed on the floor and went into sudden cardiac arrest,” Charlotte’s mother, Rachel Richey, said.

Charlotte was diagnosed with catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT) when she was four years old, which can be triggered by stress or intense physical activity.

When she was playing basketball last week, the condition was triggered, and she collapsed on the court. Several Oneonta Middle School coaches, including Adam Tekulve, sprung into action, performing CPR and grabbing an AED.

“We see kids go down all the time, but we got over there and realized this is something serious,” Tekulve said. “[Coach Bailey] called me over there while he went and got the AED, we got all the kids out into the locker rooms, and made sure everybody was where they needed to be. When I got over there she was purple, she was not breathing.”

The Richey family said those coaches are their heroes.

“I completely believe in the heroes that they were. That is why she is sitting in that room,” Rachel Richey said.

OMS Principal Leigha Rogers agreed with Charlotte’s mom, giving all the praise to the coaches.

“I’m super proud of them, and my nurses too, but with nurses, that comes with the job sometimes,” Rogers said. “With teachers and coaches, you’re not always saving someone’s life.”

On a normal day, Coach Tekulve would’ve never been in the gym. Last Tuesday, his class took an ACT Prep course, giving him free time that would be used to save Charlotte’s life.

“God was in the gym that day,” Tekulve said. “True story: God was in the gym. Like I said, that’s the only day of the year that I’ve been in the gym at this time, and then she goes down? That happens to be an extra body in the gym. The right people were there to help.”

Charlotte is an ambassador for the American Heart Association because of her condition. Earlier this month, she teamed up with her principal to raise money for that organization.

“We were going to kick off the whole month of March and take up donations for the American Heart Association,” Rogers said. “Then, on the 21st, we play a March Madness game here at school, and so the money and the concessions were going to go to the American Heart Association as well.”

Now, the money will go to the Richey family instead to help cover medical costs and upcoming doctor’s visits.

