Man charged after $30K worth of stolen goods found at his business

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville man is facing charges for allegedly buying and reselling thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods online.

Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 55-year-old Jim Mueller on Tuesday. He’s charged with receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more, tampering with physical evidence, and engaging in organized crime.

He was allegedly caught on surveillance meeting with several people and exchanging cash for stolen items at 3614 Dixie Highway, which is the address for his business, Wholesale Jim’s.

WLKY has spoken to Mueller before, last year when that Wholesale Jim’s caught fire.

Police say that Mueller would buy stolen “high end items” as well as things like allergy medicine, beauty products, first aid products, and tools.

Mueller would allegedly instruct the people he was buying from not to remove security tags so he could do it without damaging the products.

Police said Mueller would then sell the products on eBay.

