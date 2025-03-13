Mom-and-pop restaurant overwhelmed with business after heartfelt post

By Darren Cunningham

WYANDOTTE, Michigan (WXYZ) — A mom-and-pop Italian restaurant in Wyandotte went viral on social media after a heartfelt felt Facebook post, and now business is out the door.

Debby Celia, co-owner of Gregorio’s Restaurant, told 7 News Detroit there have been three record-breaking nights in a row since the post was written on Friday, March 7.

She and her husband, Greg, opened their business in 2003.

Debby Celia said she got the inspiration to write it after seeing a similar post written by a small business up north. As of this writing, her post has more than 5,200 shares.

“I says look, we need help. It’s been so bad during the week — three tables, four tables, six tables. It’s not cutting my bills. We need help. So, I just did a simple post and I said please remember us when you go out. We’re here,” she explained.

She said, “Friday night and Saturday was our busiest nights we’ve ever had and that was incredible — ever, in 21 years.”

The business was closed on Sunday and Monday as usual, so staff got a chance to recoup. But it was back to business Tuesday where they served up classic Italian dishes.

“And tonight is our busiest Tuesday night we’ve ever had. Beyond blessed,” Debby Celia said.

She said she didn’t expect the community’s enormous response both online and showing up at her door.

“I’ve had to turn away so many tables because we can’t accommodate ’em because we can’t accommodate ’em, and they’re like, ‘Oh no. We’ll be back. Ya know, we just wanna support you,'” Debby Celia said.

Steve Scibilia, his wife and sister-in-law saw the Facebook post and decided to forgo a 50-minute wait, but they said they’ll come back later in the week.

“Small business right now, a lot of chains trying to push people out,” he said. “It’s kind of nice to support a local business in your community.”

Lisa Doherty and her family were at Gregorio’s celebrating her daughter’s Kayla’s 24th birthday. She said her and her husband often dine at the restaurant on special occasions and added that she strongly supports small business and buying local.

“Some places you may pay a little bit more. But that’s all part of it. We’re helping each other out,” Doherty told 7 News Detroit.

Jennifer Kalata said it seems her and husband often dine at Gregario’s on rainy days.

“They’re just wonderful people and very warm. So, this is always our feel-good place to come to,” she said.

Debby Celia said, “The community response that we had is so overwhelming, and I can’t even find words to express how blessed we are that this has been bestowed upon us. We’re just a simple mom-and-pop place.”

“I can pay some bills this week. So, I’m really fortunate. I just hope it continues.”

