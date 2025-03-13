Senate bill could be passed making torture a felony

By Jeremiah Estrada

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Hawaii Legislature may pass a new senate bill that aims to make torture a felony.

Testimonies made at Tuesday’s House Public Hearing for SB281 SD1 include:

“Torture is qualitatively different from assault. Homicides by torture are qualitatively different from other homicides and the law should acknowledge that difference,” said Daniel Hugo from the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney.

William Bento from the Office of the Public Defender requested more specific language to avoid any unintended prosecutions.

This bill making its way through the Capitol follows two child cases: the deaths of Azaeliyah Pili-Ah You and Sarai Perez-Rivera. 11-year-old Azaeliyah reportedly died from strangulation. 3-year-old Sarai was starved and dehydrated, according to prosecutors.

Azaeliyah’s adoptive mother Sina Pili was arrested on Friday, March 7 for manslaughter. She’s set to appear in court tomorrow morning for her arraignment.

Sarai’s mother Janae Perez and her girlfriend Ashleigh Utley have pleaded not guilty to nine counts that include murder, assault and hindering prosecution offenses.

More information will be provided on the developments of this bill.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.