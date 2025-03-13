Teen charged in connection to parents’ deaths appears in court; more charges likely



By Jenna Wells

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A teen charged in connection to the deaths of his parents last month appeared in Waukesha County court Wednesday.

The teen was extradited from Kansas to Wisconsin after police say he left the state following their deaths.

Seventeen-year-old Nikita Casap was given a $250,000 bond for stealing his parents’ car and gun and fleeing Wisconsin.

Prosecutors say more charges are on the way.

“Certainly, the defendant will be charged with first degree intentional homicide in the very near future,” Attorney Leslie Boese, for the State of Wisconsin, said in court Wednesday. “I’m just waiting for a couple warrants to come back.”

Prosecutors say Casap left the state more than a week after his mother and stepfather died in their Waukesha home.

His mother was found with gunshot wounds in the neck and torso, and his stepfather had a gunshot wound in the head.

“We do believe that the two victims were killed on Feb. 11,” Boese said. “The defendant continued to live in that residence with the two bodies in the house. He then fled.”

Prosecutors say Casap took his parents’ car, gun, and $14,000 in cash.

Before he was arrested in Kansas, he had made a dozen transactions through a bitcoin machine and was talking with people overseas.

“The defendant was communicating via an app in either Russian or Romanian,” Boese said. “The FBI is helping us to translate those communications.”

Wednesday’s hearing was for charges of operating a vehicle without consent and theft of movable property.

The judge said Casap’s behavior warrants a $250,000 bond.

“It appears that this individual was trying to flee the jurisdiction of not only the state, but also this country,” said Judge Christopher Bailey. “These things make me believe he is a tremendous flight risk.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24.

That’s when prosecutors say additional charges will be filed related to the deaths of Casap’s mother and stepfather.

