Bear and cougar sightings reported in Ashland

By Tim Quitadamo

ASHLAND, Ore. (KDRV) — Early Sunday morning, Ashland resident Tom Baker caught a bear and its cub looking for food around his trash cans.

“I was shocked the size of the bear,” Baker told NewsWatch 12. “Standing next to my car, it was enormous, it was almost the top line of the car. [When I saw] the cub, I thought, ‘That’s almost 150 pounds, this one is at least 350 or more.’”

Baker’s sighting marks the third reported wildlife sighting in Ashland this month. According to the city’s wildlife reporter, a bear was spotted wandering around a yard in north Ashland on March 4. There was also a cougar sighting near Liberty Street and Beach Street on March 12.

“This is Oregon, we live in the middle of the forest,” Baker said. “You enjoy every minute of it. Enjoy all the animals that come out day or night. Just, know where you’re at. Know your place.”

