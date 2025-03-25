Janitor at nursing home accused of inappropriately touching patient with dementia

By Jake Anderson

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — A janitor at a Lincoln nursing home is accused of inappropriately touching a patient, authorities said.

Derald Wiltshire was arrested for abuse of a vulnerable adult and third-degree sexual assault, Lincoln police said.

On March 22, officers responded to Emerald Nursing Home in Lincoln for a reported assault, investigators said.

An employee reported finding the janitor, Wiltshire, in the room of a 78-year-old woman, who has dementia, in a state of partial undress with the door closed, Lincoln police said.

Investigators said the employee reported Wiltshire was found touching the patient inappropriately.

