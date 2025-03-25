Skip to Content
Police disrupt cockfighting operation near city

By Victor Guzman

    GREENFIELD, California (KION) — Greenfield Police said officers disrupted a cockfighting operation on Friday night while patrolling a vineyard near the city.

Police said they found a large gathering along the 41000 block of Elm Avenue.

While approaching the group of people — more than 40 people ran away and escaped in various vehicles.

Police later found the gathering was for a cockfighting activity, which police said they strongly condemn due to its cruel nature and the abuse of animals involved.

Police said 14 roosters were recovered, but one other was found dead.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and SPCA are taking over the investigation.

