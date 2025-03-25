Rev. Al Sharpton & DA Alvin Bragg Set to Ignite the National Conversation on Justice Reform at 2025 NAN Convention

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 25, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — This spring, New York City is about to feel the heat—not just from spring’s early bloom, but from the powerful voices set to converge at the 2025 National Action Network (NAN) Convention. Leading the charge is none other than civil rights icon Reverend Al Sharpton, who’s turning up the volume on America’s most urgent justice conversations with a not-to-be-missed fireside chat alongside Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The event, taking place Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 2:45 PM at the Sheraton Times Square in NYC, promises to be a defining moment in the national dialogue on criminal justice reform—a conversation as crucial as ever in the wake of the 2024 elections, where public safety and systemic reform took center stage.

This high-profile session is just the opening act.

Immediately following the chat, the stage will ignite with a powerhouse panel discussion featuring some of the most dynamic legal minds in the country:

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez

Former U.S. Attorney Damian Williams

Civil rights attorney Wylie Stecklow

And leading this esteemed lineup is none other than “Attorney General for Black America” himself, Ben Crump, Esq. When Ben Crump moderates, you know the discussion will go beyond the courtroom and into the heart of the communities fighting for justice.

💬 “These forums are more than talk—they’re a roadmap to a more just future,” said Rev. Sharpton, NAN’s Founder and President. And with NAN’s legacy of advocacy dating back to 1991, the organization continues to channel the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by driving forward a modern civil rights agenda rooted in justice, decency, and opportunity.

For the millions still impacted by biased policing, prosecutorial disparities, and a tangled justice system, this forum is more than an event—it’s hope. It’s policy. It’s action.

🗽 Why This Matters to Houston As Houston continues its own fight for equity in policing and justice, this national spotlight offers critical insight—and inspiration. Our communities, our readers, and our leaders must pay attention. What happens in these conversations could soon echo across courtrooms and communities in Texas and beyond.

So, whether you’re in Harlem or Houston, you won’t want to miss the takeaways from this landmark gathering. Stay locked in to Houston Style Magazine as we bring you updates, insights, and coverage of this pivotal event in the national movement toward justice reform.

📍Event Details: When: Wednesday, April 2, 2025 | 2:45 PM Where: Sheraton Times Square, Metropolitan East Ballroom, NYC More Info: nationalactionnetwork.net

