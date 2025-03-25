Skip to Content
Roughly 1,800 needles found and disposed of in Pueblo abandoned home sweep

By
Published 12:00 PM

By Celeste Springer

    PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Two dump trucks of garbage and debris were cleared away over the weekend in Pueblo, according to Mayor Heather Graham.

The mayor said crews descended down on the Bessemer neighborhood where they worked to clear dangerous and unsightly piles of trash.

Their efforts were concentrated to alleyways and abandoned homes, she said. One abandoned home on East Routt Avenue reportedly had an astronomical 1,800 needles. Crews say they also cleared out five carts and 14 tires.

