Salinas-born UFC legend sentenced for shooting at alleged child molester

By Ricardo Tovar

Click here for updates on this story

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KSBW) — Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez, 42, has been sentenced in his vigilante shooting case from 2022.

Velazquez was sentenced to 5 years in prison, per our affiliate NBC Bay Area.

Velasquez has time served for three years in prison, so he will serve the remaining two years.

Velazquez pleaded no contest back in August and faced a maximum of 40 years and four months to life in prison.

Velasquez pled no-contest to 10 felonies, including attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, three counts of assault with a firearm, and several other crimes, said the district attorney’s office. The premeditation allegation was dismissed before the plea deal.

During an 11-mile, high-speed chase that went into the busy streets of San Jose, Velasquez fired multiple rounds with his registered .40 handgun, per a statement released by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.