Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Woman falls 6 stories to her death from parking deck

By
Published 1:05 PM

By Lynne Keenum

Click here for updates on this story

    BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Birmingham police are investigating a woman’s death after she fell from a downtown parking deck Monday.

It happened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Complex deck at 2200 9th Avenue North.

She fell from the sixth floor onto the sidewalk below, according to the coroner.

Police said a passerby discovered her at 11:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m.. The time of her fall is not known.

She has not yet been identified.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content