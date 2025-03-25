Woman falls 6 stories to her death from parking deck
By Lynne Keenum
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Birmingham police are investigating a woman’s death after she fell from a downtown parking deck Monday.
It happened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Complex deck at 2200 9th Avenue North.
She fell from the sixth floor onto the sidewalk below, according to the coroner.
Police said a passerby discovered her at 11:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m.. The time of her fall is not known.
She has not yet been identified.
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
