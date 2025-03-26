1-year-old child dies days after wrong-way crash on 60 Freeway in Pomona

By KABC Staff

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) — A 1-year-old child has died days after a wrong-way crash killed three other people on the 60 Freeway in Pomona, authorities said.

The crash happened Saturday around 11 p.m. on the westbound 60, just west of Reservoir Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said 24-year-old Rick Rodriguez was driving the wrong way on the freeway and crashed head-on into a Honda Civic vehicle carrying three people – two women and a 1-year-old child.

The two women died in the crash, and the toddler was taken to a hospital with severe injuries but died Tuesday morning, according to the CHP Baldwin Park station.

Rodriguez died Sunday after being hospitalized with severe injuries. He had been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

A woman injured in a second crash sustained minor injuries.

