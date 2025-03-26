“Bachelor” star Sean Lowe details being attacked twice by his own dog

By CBS Texas Staff

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — Police bodycam video shows the terrifying moments after Sean Lowe, notably known from his time on the ABC hit series “The Bachelor,” was attacked for a second time by his family’s pet boxer.

The video, obtained by CBS News Texas from the University Park Police Department, shows the moments when officers arrived at Lowe’s North Texas home and found him lying on top of the dog in his front yard. The video also shows two neighbors who had come to assist Lowe until the officers arrived. In the video, blood is visible on Lowe’s forearms where the dog had bitten him.

Lowe and his wife Catherine Lowe took to social media to talk about the attacks, the first of which happened on March 13. That’s when Lowe said he had friends over that evening while his wife and kids were at the mall.

Lowe said while he was grilling outside, he had the back patio doors open, leading into the home. Smoke from the grill started blowing inside the home and set off the smoke detectors, he said.

Lowe said he went inside and tried to wave the smoke away from the detectors with a towel when his boxer, Moose, started biting at the towel and nicked his finger. Lowe said he told the dog “No,” but Moose started biting his feet so hard that he felt the bites through his shoes. Lowe said he then gave a stern warning to Moose.

“It was right about that moment where he shows his teeth at me and just attacks me, and I don’t mean like bite and run off like a lot of dogs do when they are scared or defensive, I mean attacks me,” said Lowe. “And I feel him just ripping into the flesh of my arm and at this point, I am doing everything I possibly can just to fend this dog off.”

Lowe said he then realized that he was bleeding a lot and thought the dog might have hit an artery in his wrist. He said his friends were able to get Moose into the backyard and quickly rushed him to a nearby emergency room.

The next day, Lowe said his parents offered to pick up their three children. While he stood outside waiting for them to arrive, he said that’s when Moose knocked open the back doors, ran through the house, through the open front door and attacked him a second time. Lowe said was able to get Moose pinned to the ground until animal control officers arrived and that he required additional stitches after the second attack.

Lowe and his wife said that for the safety of their children, they could not keep Moose in their home any longer, but they did not want the dog put down.

CBS News Texas contacted University Park police, who said Moose was transported to the Canine Country Club, an animal hospital and boarding facility.

