Town rallies behind Vietnam vet after house fire

By KCCI Staff

MONDAMIN, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa community is rallying behind a Vietnam War veteran trying to get back on his feet after losing his home.

Mondamin in Harrison County was hit hard by last week’s blizzard.

Resident John Bell, 79, lost power and fired up a wood-burning stove to stay warm. His house then caught fire.

He was able to escape with his dog, Baby, but lost everything else.

Neighbors have taken him in. He’s now set up in a motel in Harrison County.

Those neighbors have also started a GoFundMe to help him get a permanent place to stay.

So far, they’ve raised $6,600.

